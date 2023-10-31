Greek ‘OXI’ Day Honored Aboard the Historic USS Slater

Events

ALBANY, NY – The historic Hudson River in Albany was the setting of a special event marking Greece’s heroic fight in World War II. The USS Slater commemorated the 83rd anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day on October 28. The USS Slater was built as Destroyer Escort #766 during WWII and served in the United States Navy during the battle of the North Atlantic from 1944 to 1945.

In 1951, she was transferred to the Hellenic Navy with three sister ships as part of the Truman Doctrine. While in Greek services she was renamed ‘Aetos’ (‘Eagle’). She performed patrol duty also and served as a training vessel for naval cadets until being decommissioned in 1991. In 1993, Destroyer escort veterans from across the U.S. donated more than $250,000 to bring her back to the U.S. as a museum ship. Moored in Albany, NY, she has been restored to her historic WWII appearance and is open for public tours. The ‘OXI’ Day ceremony commemorates the ship’s Hellenic history.

Greek-Americans from throughout upstate New York were in attendance at the event including Chair Michael Koutsourades, who gave the opening speech welcoming all to the event and sharing the history of AHEPA (the American Hellenic Education Progressive Association). Also present were Ahepans from Poughkeepsie and Syracuse including District 6 Lt. Governor Michael Labatos.

The mission of AHEPA and the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) is to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism. Koutsourades also noted that it was an honor to represent the Albany AHEPA chapter as part of the largest Greek-American-based association in the world with chapters also in Canada, Greece, Cyprus, and other parts of Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Under the Greek flag and an ‘OXI’ banner DOP District #6 Governor for New York State Lainie Damaskos-Christou delivered an inspiring invocation as well as the benediction. She highlighted how the USS Slater symbolized the shared values of both nations the ship has served and further elaborated on the parallels between the Greek struggle in WWII and the current wars in Israel and Ukraine.

Matthew Zembo, Associate Professor of Hudson Valley Community College, enlightened the audience with the history of ‘OXI’ Day. The USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum hosted the event with support of AHEPA Chapter 140 Albany, New York.

More information about the USS Slater is available online: www.ussslater.org.