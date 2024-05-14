Greek-Owned Eateries from Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares Now Have Great Reviews

General News

NEW YORK – New research from QR Code Generator has revealed the highest rated restaurants that were once featured on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares reality series. Greek-owned restaurants were among the top ten on the list with Astoria’s Bel Aire Diner ranked sixth and The Greek at the Harbor in Ventura, CA, ranked ninth.

In Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay tours various underperforming restaurants around the U.S., pinpointing their problems, addressing them, and renovating the restaurant, all within three days. Out of all the restaurants Ramsay has visited, only 20 remain open.

Experts at QR Code Generator analyzed TripAdvisor reviews for each of the restaurants that remain open. The restaurants that have 50 or more reviews were ranked in order of which have the highest percentage that gave four or five stars.

At the top of the list is Oceana Grill, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, with 88.4% positive reviews on TripAdvisor. One user praised the restaurant, commenting that they “never did trust Gordon Ramsay.” Since the restaurant was featured on Kitchen Nightmares, new owners have taken over, who have sued the production company, claiming that the standard of the restaurant under their ownership is not reflected in the episode. Oceana Grill was featured in season four of the program, which aired in 2011. Today, it has 16,099 reviews, 14,238 of which gave four or five stars.

Bel Aire Diner is in sixth place with 79.9% of its TripAdvisor reviews being positive. Located in Astoria, Queens, NY, it was featured on season eight of the show, which aired in 2023. Since then, the restaurant has massively improved, with 92 reviews which gave five stars and 51 reviews which gave four, out of a total of 179. Customers complemented the quality of the food, as well as the new decor by Gordon Ramsay.

In ninth place is The Greek at the Harbor in Ventura, CA, with 60.6% of its TripAdvisor reviews being positive. Since its episode on Kitchen Nightmares aired in 2012, the restaurant has seen a huge improvement in business, with customers commenting that “Gordon Ramsay did a great job helping save it.” Today, it has 79 five star and 70 four star reviews out of a total of 246.

Marc Porcar, a spokesperson from QR Code Generator commented: “It is fascinating to see which of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares restaurants have managed to turn things around and stay open, defying the odds in such a competitive industry. This research sheds light on the resilience and hard work of the restaurant staff, as well as the impact of Ramsay’s intervention.”

“It also highlights the challenges faced by businesses in the ever-evolving culinary landscape. Hopefully, these restaurants are able to learn from their experiences and continue to strive for improvement,” Porcar said. “Although they will have gained a lot of publicity just from the show, it is clear that there has been a lot of effort taken by these establishments behind-the-scenes to maintain their success, continuing to implement Ramsay’s advice.”

This information was provided by QR Code Generator: https://qrfy.com.

Methodology

The restaurants featured on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares that remain open were sourced from Reality Revisited: https://tinyurl.com/3zn7t2va.

Reviews from Tripadvisor were analyzed for all restaurants featured on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares that are still open. Only restaurants that have 50 or more reviews were included in the ranking. The restaurants were ranked in order of which had the highest total number of four and five star reviews.