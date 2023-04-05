x

April 5, 2023

Greek-Owned Bayside Diner Has Closed Its Doors

April 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Bayside Diner
Bayside Diner in Bayside, NY. Photo: baysidedinerqueens.com

BAYSIDE, NY – The Greek-owned Bayside Diner, located at 20707 Northern Boulevard in Bayside, closed down on March 28 after many years of serving the community, QNS.com reported, noting that “according to the owners, the closure results from the impact of inflation and lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It is with a heavy heart that after decades of service to the community, we are closing Bayside Diner,” the owners said in a statement posted on the diner’s door and on its website: https://baysidedinerqueens.com/. “We sincerely thank the Bayside community as well as our current and past employees for their loyalty and hard work. It has been an absolute privilege serving the Bayside community over these many years and we will never forget the love and support our customers and employees have shown us.”

“We urge you to PLEASE continue to support your local small businesses,” the owners’ statement concluded and was signed “with much Gratitude, The Owners of Bayside Diner.”

“It’s a very hard time for us [employees],” former Bayside Diner employee Angela Cespe told QNS.com. “We were a family and lost our place of employment. Thank you to those who came in and continued to be patrons of the establishment. We wouldn’t have been there without you. Most of our patrons were also like family, coming in for meals and a chat on a daily basis. Thank you once again.”

“Cespe had spent over 10 years working at the diner as a waitress and working the counter and phones,” QNS.com reported, adding that “like Cespe, much of the Bayside community was  sad to hear about this community staple closing its doors.”

Among the loyal customers, one Bayside resident posted on Facebook: “I’m very upset. Not only have we been going there for years, but our American Legion holds luncheons there every Memorial Day and Veterans Day after the service at the monument for a long time as well,” QNS.com reported.

Greek-American brothers Spiro and Elias Katsihtis bought Bayside Diner from the previous owner in 2010 “following its initial closure that summer,” QNS.com reported, noting that the Katsihtis brothers then “reopened the diner in the summer of 2011 after several months of remodeling, revamping, and staffing the business.”

Prior to that, “the diner had been serving the community for close to 60 years, dating back to when it was originally called the Copper Penny Diner,” QNS.com reported.

