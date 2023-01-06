x

January 6, 2023

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Presents Donation to Balikli Hospital

January 6, 2023
By The National Herald
Archbishop Elpidophoros Balikli
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited the burned down Balikli Hospital in August 2022. (Photo: GOARCH)

NEW YORK – On January 4, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presented a donation of more than $370,000 to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople for the restoration of the Balikli Hospital and Nursing Home, which was devastated by a fire in August 2022.

In a statement, the Archbishop expressed his gratitude to the Greek-American ‘Omogeneia’ and the faithful of the Church for their support in fulfilling the promise to help. “I am deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from our community and specifically the generosity of the Metropolis of San Francisco, Leadership 100, and the Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.” he said. “It is through the generosity of our faithful and our organizations that we are able to rebuild this vital institution, which has served as a beacon of hope for so many in need.”

Furthermore, the Archbishop thanked the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society for their additional $50,000 donation for the benefit of Balikli Hospital and Nursing Home bringing the total funds contributed by the faithful of the Church to over $420,000.

Archbishop Elpidophoros also expressed his optimism that the Balikli Hospital and Nursing Home will be fully restored: “It is our hope that the Hospital will be restored to its former state and that it will continue to serve as a sanctuary for those in need.”

The Balikli Greek Hospital and Nursing Home, which is located in Istanbul, Turkey, incurred heavy damage in the August 2022 fire that was attributed to faulty electrical wiring. The facility, which has been serving the community for over 250 years, is a vital resource for many in the region, offering medical care and support to those in need.

