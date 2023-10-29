Greek Olive Oil Producers Ponder Guards, Patrols to Stop Growing Thefts

Society

ATHENS – Soaring olive oil prices putting the prized Greek product out of reach of many households are leading to so many thefts of oil – and olives right off the trees – that farmers are looking at everything from guards to trackers to stop it.

“There may be cases where the olives are harvested by people who are not their rightful owner,” Vaggelis Protegerakis, the head of the association of Heraklion olive oil producers, told Olive Oil Times.

“This has happened again in previous years when prices were not as high as they are now,” he said, adding that producers on the island famed for the oil are looking at hiring security guards to patrol groves at night.

This comes as the harvest has begun in some parts of Greece, seen likely falling short because of climate change and deadly wildfires and floods that overtook groves and destroyed thousands of olive trees.

There are estimates that the yield could fall by 215,000 tons from 1,228,310 tons annually, Greeks using the oil as a daily staple but prices are so high that many restaurants have taken it off table tops, offering it only by customer demand.

In the supply-and-demand of business, the too little supply and high demand – seen falling because of the cost – has put prices at between 8.50-9.20 euros ($8.97-$9.71) per kilos of low-acidity Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO.)

That translates into supermarket prices of 9-16 euros ($9.50-$16.88) a liter (33.81 ounces) of EVOO, which hasn’t escaped the attention of thieves who want to get their hands on oil and olives and resell it on their own.

At the Polygyros agricultural association in Chalkidiki on Crete, some 37 tons of olive oil from the 2022 harvest were reportedly stolen from the association’s premises, some reports it was more than 50 tons.

WATCH THE TREES

Local producers who are association members filed an official complaint against the association’s administrators, accusing them of embezzling the stored olive oil and claiming that the theft was an inside job.

“We’re talking about very big business,” Manolis Yiannoulis, head of EDOE, the national interprofessional olive oil association told the site.

“Thirty-seven tons in today’s market would be worth more than 300,000 euros ($316,530)” he said. “When olive oil prices in the last year have increased by 200 percent because of low yields, there is a lot of money to be made,” he added.

Thefts are occurring everywhere, the report noted, including in the village of Geraki near Heraklion in Crete, where 200 kilos (441 pounds) were taken from the house of an elderly man storing it.

In Messinia in southern Peloponnese, intruders raided an olive oil mill in Analipsi, getting away with 100 kilos (220.46 pounds) of olive oil and equipment and causing damage to the mill facilities.

In the northern Greek region of Pella, the police arrested the owner of a local minimarket for selling olive oil of dubious origin and quality without having any legal purchase documents, seizing about 500 liters (132 gallons) of oil.

“Incidents of olive oil theft have always occurred in Greece and everywhere olive oil is produced,” Evangelos Panagakos, a miller based in Skala in the Lakonia region, told Olive Oil Times.

“However, thefts are more common now that the oil is much more expensive,“ he added. “Local growers and producers have not yet resorted to any measures, but with prices so high, there is widespread concern among them about the season’s olive oil and how to safeguard it better.”