Greek Nights Return to Athens Square Park in Astoria Tuesdays, August 1-October 3

FILE - Greek Night at Athens Square Park in Astoria featuring live music and dancing. Photo by Stephanie Makri for TNH
ASTORIA – Athens Square Park Inc. presents Greek Nights at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria every Tuesday, 7-9 PM, beginning August 1 and running through October 3. Panos Adamopoulos is the Greek Nights Artistic Director.
This year’s schedule of performances follows:
August 1 Olga Panteli, Vocalist, Sponsor: Dr.George Gatzonis, DDS
August 8 Eleanna Finokalioti, Vocalist, and Friends, Sponsor: Antonopoulos Funeral Home, Optima Foods, Brown Stone Bar & Grille
August 15 Melodia & Noora Belly Dancers, Sponsor: Phillip Christopher and Amorelli Realty
August 22 Rebetiko, Sponsor: Omega Brokerage
August 29 Nick Nikolaides & The Cosmopolitans, Sponsor: Greek American Homeowners’ Association
September 5 Aggeliki Psoni, Vocals, Kostas Psarros, Bouzouki & Vocals, Dimitris Zaharengas, Keyboards, Sponsor: Athenians’ Society of NY and Pilates Designs by Sylvia September 12 Rebetiko, Sponsor: Alexiou Realty and The Aldos Club
September 19 Elena Chris- Sounds of Cyprus, Meraki Dance Group, Sponsor: Pancyprian Association, Inc.
September 26 Aggeliki & Friends, Sponsor: Mega Contracting Group
October 3 John Staikos & The Olympic Orchestra, Noora Belly Dancers, Sponsor: Buccaneer Diner and Sacco & Fillas Law Firm
Free admission. Event canceled in case of rain.
Athens Square Park Committee:
President George Delis, Vice President George Alexiou, 2nd Vice President Panos Adamopoulos, Treasurer George Stamatiades, Secretary Sylvia Fuster Adamopoulos, Safety- George Malonoukos, Legal- Aggeliki Psoni.
