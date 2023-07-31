x

July 31, 2023

Greek Nights Return to Athens Square Park in Astoria Tuesdays, August 1-October 3

July 31, 2023
By The National Herald
athens square
FILE - Greek Night at Athens Square Park in Astoria featuring live music and dancing. Photo by Stephanie Makri for TNH

ASTORIA – Athens Square Park Inc. presents Greek Nights at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria every Tuesday, 7-9 PM, beginning August 1 and running through October 3. Panos Adamopoulos is the Greek Nights Artistic Director.

This year’s schedule of performances follows:

August 1 Olga Panteli, Vocalist, Sponsor: Dr.George Gatzonis, DDS

August 8 Eleanna Finokalioti, Vocalist, and Friends, Sponsor: Antonopoulos Funeral Home, Optima Foods, Brown Stone Bar & Grille

August 15 Melodia & Noora Belly Dancers, Sponsor: Phillip Christopher and Amorelli Realty

August 22 Rebetiko, Sponsor: Omega Brokerage

Greek Nights return to Athens Square Park in Astoria August 1-October 3. Photo: Athens Square Park Committee

August 29 Nick Nikolaides & The Cosmopolitans, Sponsor: Greek American Homeowners’ Association

September 5 Aggeliki Psoni, Vocals, Kostas Psarros, Bouzouki & Vocals, Dimitris Zaharengas, Keyboards, Sponsor: Athenians’ Society of NY and Pilates Designs by Sylvia September 12 Rebetiko, Sponsor: Alexiou Realty and The Aldos Club

September 19 Elena Chris- Sounds of Cyprus, Meraki Dance Group, Sponsor: Pancyprian Association, Inc.

September 26 Aggeliki & Friends, Sponsor: Mega Contracting Group

October 3 John Staikos & The Olympic Orchestra, Noora Belly Dancers, Sponsor: Buccaneer Diner and Sacco & Fillas Law Firm

Free admission. Event canceled in case of rain.

Athens Square Park Committee:

President George Delis, Vice President George Alexiou, 2nd Vice President Panos Adamopoulos, Treasurer George Stamatiades, Secretary Sylvia Fuster Adamopoulos, Safety- George Malonoukos, Legal- Aggeliki Psoni.

