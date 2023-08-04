x

August 4, 2023

Greek National Tourism Organization Says ‘Rhodes Is Back’

August 4, 2023
By The National Herald
dimitris-kiriakakis-Lindos Rhodes Greece-unsplash
The beautiful beach at Lindos, Rhodes. Photo by Dimitris Kiriakakis, via Unsplash

ATHENS – Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) General Secretary Dimitris Fragakis issued a statement on August 3 about the fires in Rhodes and the current situation on the beloved island and popular tourist destination. The GNTO also shared a statement following Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcement about free holidays in Rhodes.

The statement on Rhodes from the Ministry of Tourism and the GNTO follows: “Rhodes is back! We are pleased to announce that the operational state of emergency has expired on the island of Rhodes. Life is now returning to normal for the entire island of Rhodes, including the few areas that were affected. The residents of Rhodes, who have been heroic and selfless throughout these difficult days, together with the Greek State, are looking forward to continuing to offer their care and unique hospitality to foreign visitors.”

The GNTO statement on Prime Minister Mitostakis’ announcement: “Following the announcement by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a free vacation package to those who faced an interruption of their vacation on the island of Rhodes, the Greek government has initiated a series of discussions with stakeholders including but not limited to tour operators, travel agencies, hoteliers and airlines.”

The statement continued: “In collaboration with all stakeholders, we are collecting data required to define the number and requirements of potential beneficiaries in order to inform them about the next steps until the end of August. The process will be facilitated by a digital tailor-made platform for the claimants of the vacation package.”

It should be noted that Prime Minister Mitsotakis made the announcement on August 2, during an interview on the Good Morning Britain show on the British television network ITV.

More information is available online: www.visitgreece.gr.

