Greek National Opera’s ‘Die Walküre’ Thrills at SNFCC

‘Die Walküre’ ends with Wotan (Tommi Hakala) ‘exiling’ his beloved daughter Brunhilda (Catherine Foster) by putting her to sleep and surrounding her with a wall of fire.
ATHENS – The energetic applause and standing ovations delivered by an appreciative audience after five-and-a-half hours of Richard Wagner’s ‘Die Walküre’ on March 24 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) said it all. Yes, they would have liked more, but there are no encores in opera.
The names of the gods on the stage of Stavros Niarchos Hall and presented by the Greek National Opera in the co-production with the Royal Danish Opera were Germanic, but the personas, foibles, and passions of Wotan, Frika, and Brunhilda were familiar to Hellenes, who surely thought of their equivalent gods Zeus, Hera, and Athena.
Stage Director John Fulljames says in the program happily printed in Greek and English that it is “an opera full of the most raw and honest conversations” but also the most tender, which in addition to the erotic, dramatic, and sublime music accounts for Die Walküre’s enduring popularity.
While a five-hour opera cannot be summarized in this space, it can illustrated by noting that the bitter conflicts and tender resolutions presented include scenes of a loving father – Wotan, king of the gods, a stirring performance by baritone Tommi Hakala – and daughter, Brunhilda, with fine singing by Catherine Foster, and between a hero – Siegmund, performed by Stefan Vinke – and the gods, represented by Brunhilda.
And there was the age-old clash between husband and wife, after youth’s bloom has faded but the acid tongues only get sharper. Marina Prudenskaya as Frika was more than a match for Wotan, whose flimsy schemes to get around the promises and treaties of his youth are mercilessly exposed by his once-adored wife.
Besides Brunhilda, Greek sopranos comprised most of the eight other Valkyries – Wotan’s daughters whose job is to conduct heroes who fall on the fields of battle to Valhalla as recruits for his own army.
The costumes created by Tom Scutt were bare – then again, the characters spend most of their time in the forest, not in the drawing rooms of many operas. His sets were spare, but they did the job – with them being spun around to show different aspects – of providing backgrounds for both the violence and tender actions that unfolded, Wagner’s brilliant score evoking all the emotions and thoughts the drama called for. Indeed, the Orchestra of the Greek National Opera was excellent under the very fine conducting of Roland Kluttig.
It was the first time that Wagner’s monumental Die Walküre, the second and most popular installment of the four-opera Ring Cycle, was performed by the GNO.
Petros Magoulas’ menacing bass as Hunding impressed despite his character’s repellent persona, and the most thrilling moment, as planned by Wagner 150 years ago, was Allison Oaks’ incandescent turn as Sieglinde announcing the advent of the hero Siegfied (“O herhstes Wunder”)… in the next opera.
The presence of world class productions like Die Walküre at the beloved SNFCC on Attica’s southern coast is no accident. Giorgios Koumendakis notes in the impressive program that “since 2017, when I took over the artistic directorship of the Opera, at the same time it started operating from its new premises at the SNFCC, my top priority was the gradual inclusion of the masterpieces of Richard Wagner in the repertoire of our national opera house… in our discussion with the Royal Danish Opera at the beginning of 2020 – as part of our company’s artistic outreach policy with the support of the SNF – Die Walküre was one of the first on the table.”
The production is yet another example of Athens’ many offerings that now attract visitors year round.
ATHENS - The "OLYMPOS - Global Spiritual Center" Association presents on Saturday, April 6, at 6:00 pm, at the "Antonis Tritsis" Amphitheatre of the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Athens, 50, Acadimias Street, the truly ingenious funding proposal for the construction of Heptapolis in the wider area of Delphi, entitled "World Green Taxation Fund".
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino villager has been nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.
NEW YORK – Niki Kerameus, Minister of the Interior of Greece, undertook a visit to the United States that included participating in celebrations of Greek Independence day as well as presentations about the new postal voting system for the Hellenic Diaspora.
BOSTON – Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver has resigned and the Synod of the Phanar in Constantinople, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presiding, has elected him Metropolitan of Lystra, an honorary position.
ATHENS – The energetic applause and standing ovations delivered by an appreciative audience after five-and-a-half hours of Richard Wagner’s ‘Die Walküre’ on March 24 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) said it all.
After realizing from the polling numbers that chasing Trump with lawsuits, indictments, and police, does him more good than harm and actually consolidates the support of voters, the Democrats put up their president, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In