November 20, 2021

Music

Greek National Opera to Revive Giorgos Koumendakis’ The Murderess

November 20, 2021
By The National Herald
The Greek National Opera at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens. (Photo courtesy of SNF)

ATHENS – The Greek National Opera (GNO) this December presents a revival of their acclaimed production of Giorgos Koumendakis’ The Murderess, Operawire reported on November 18.

“This production will be reconfigured for the venue at GNO’s Renzo Piano-designed opera house, Stavros Niarchos Hall, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center,” Operawire reported, adding that “it will be directed by Alexandros Efklidis with Vassilis Christopoulos conducting the GNO orchestra.”

“Canadian-Greek mezzo-soprano Mary-Ellen Nesi will make her role debut as Frangoyannou, the titular ‘murderess,’” Operawire reported, noting that “the production will feature four choral ensembles: one male, one female, one of children, and a polyphonic ensemble of four women.”

The work with libretto by Yannis Svolos is an adaptation of the well-known classic novella by renowned Greek author Alexandros Papadiamantis.

“This opera by Giorgos Koumendakis focuses on the character of The Murderess and, through the use of music, spotlights something that is very difficult to capture in a straightforward staging of the story: the mental landscape of the heroine – her very psyche,” said Efklidis in an official press statement, Operawire reported. “The challenge here was to capture this precise element, to bring Frangoyannoù’s nightmarish world to life on stage. As a result, the opera unfolds as a monodrama, playing out from the highly subjective and disturbed perspective of its protagonist. Ultimately, The Murderess is a balance between large scale and small, making use of four choral ensembles and a large orchestra to render the subtle, innermost nuances of the heroine’s state of mind, which is absolutely core to the action.”

Performances are scheduled for December 3, 5, 28, and 30.

“Audience members must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, with children of 11 and under able to present a negative self-test taken within 24 hours,” Operawire reported, adding that “children between 12 and 17 can provide proof of vaccination, a recovery certificate, or a negative PCR/ rapid test result.”

More information and tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3oMWJ8C.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

