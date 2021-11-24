Greek National Appeals Extradition to France over Drug Ring Charges

Church
Greek President Welcomes Ecumenical Patriarch at the Presidential Mansion
ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.
Politics
Turkey’s Defense Minister Says Greece Aggressor, But Plays Victim
ANKARA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stepped up rising provocations, blaming Greece for aggression as tension between the countries rises in the dispute over the seas in the Aegean and East Mediterranean.
Politics
Greek Community Disturbed over Eric Adams’ Pro-Turkish Statements
NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.