Greek Museums to Host Concerts, Tours on Friday, Full Moon Night

ATHENS – The Acropolis Museum, the National Archaeological Museum, and the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki are only some of the Greek museums celebrating the August full moon on Friday (August 12).

Some of the events are as follows:

– Acropolis Museum courtyard, 21:00, the Hellenic Air Force bank will perform Greek and foreign songs about the moon. The band members, which includes musicians with professional music studies, will accompany two singers. Entrance to the museum is free on Friday as of 21:00, and the restaurant will operate the same times, staying open until midnight. The event is free. (Restaurant reservations at 210 9000915)

– National Archaeological Museum, free entrance from 20:00 to 23:30. A tour of the museum will be provided. Other events include talks by curators at 20:30 and 21:30.

– Thessaloniki, Museum of Byzantine Culture, a concert of three musicians at 21:00 performing remixes of traditional songs of Crete, Asia Minor and Thrace, as well as works by Domeniconi, Yilmaz and Dyens. Reservations at 2313306421, 2313396422. The museum will have free entrance from 18:00 to 21:00.

– The Ministry of Culture has released a schedule of activities for August 12 and the full moon at archaeological and historical sites, museums, and monuments, several of which will be open to the public for free. Additional events will also be held on August 11, 13, 19, 20, and 27. The program includes mainly concerts, as well as plays, dance recitals, poetry recital, star gazing, and tours.

This year’s theme is the Asia Minor Disaster, the exodus of the Greeks and the imprint it left on the collective memory. A photograph of Boissonnas of 1919 is reproduced on the poster for the occasion.

