Greek Municipality Says School Must Pay for Students Vandalism

ATHENS – A public high school in an exclusive Athens neighborhood where students conducted an occupation and caused serious damage will have to pay for it, with teachers wanting the parents to bear the cost.

There were reports of extensive vandalism inside the school in Neo Psychiko and local authorities said the cost of repairs would be deducted from the annual funding for the facility, reported Kathimerini.

Deputy Mayor Aliki Gizeli told the paper that the sit-in protest was launched by a small number of schoolchildren without prior approval by the student council and no report why they were upset.

The protesters failed to notify school authorities about the occupation under regulations requiring appointment of a student representative although takeovers of school in Greece is common with nothing done about it.