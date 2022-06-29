x

June 29, 2022

Greek Mom Charged with Murder Probed Over Daughters Deaths

June 29, 2022
By The National Herald
ΑΠΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΤΗΣ 33ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΕΙΤΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ 9ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΚΟΡΗΣ ΤΗΣ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Mother arrested for death of her child is led before a prosecutor. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – A woman accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter in a Greek hospital will be questioned over the deaths of her other two daughters who died under suspicious circumstances as the case against her growns.

Prosecutors Antonis Eleftherianos and Apostolos Andreou, handling a preliminary investigation, ordered Roula Pirpirigou to explain the deaths of her daughters Malena, 3 ½, and Idris, 6-months old.

A report by coroners said that suffocation and not natural cases was the reason, the girls dying from asphyxiation after intial reports said Malena died from liver failure in 2019 and Iris in 2021 from a suspected heart defect.

Pirpirigou is already in pre-trial detention, facing charges of murder for the death of her older daughter, Georgina, 9, who died in a hospital in late January, her mother denying the charges.

Pispirigou was arrested in in April after postmortem toxicology tests showed she had received ketamine, a cat anaesthetic not prescribed by her doctors and no indicationg of how she obtained it or from whom.

Her lawyer said there was a possibility of a medical error for Georgina’s death but didn’t explain it further, the case gripping the country’s attention when it broke in Greece’s third-largest city, the western port of Patra.

 

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Mission…to Alonnisos, a TNH Documentary

O oceanic you sing and sail White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors You who loved the distant Sporades You who lifted the tallest flags You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades (Andreas Empeirikos)   What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams? TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.

The National Herald

