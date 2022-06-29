Greek Mom Charged with Murder Probed Over Daughters Deaths

Society

Mother arrested for death of her child is led before a prosecutor. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – A woman accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter in a Greek hospital will be questioned over the deaths of her other two daughters who died under suspicious circumstances as the case against her growns.

Prosecutors Antonis Eleftherianos and Apostolos Andreou, handling a preliminary investigation, ordered Roula Pirpirigou to explain the deaths of her daughters Malena, 3 ½, and Idris, 6-months old.

A report by coroners said that suffocation and not natural cases was the reason, the girls dying from asphyxiation after intial reports said Malena died from liver failure in 2019 and Iris in 2021 from a suspected heart defect.

Pirpirigou is already in pre-trial detention, facing charges of murder for the death of her older daughter, Georgina, 9, who died in a hospital in late January, her mother denying the charges.

Pispirigou was arrested in in April after postmortem toxicology tests showed she had received ketamine, a cat anaesthetic not prescribed by her doctors and no indicationg of how she obtained it or from whom.

Her lawyer said there was a possibility of a medical error for Georgina’s death but didn’t explain it further, the case gripping the country’s attention when it broke in Greece’s third-largest city, the western port of Patra.