Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports Invests €13.5M in Upgrading Tinos Marble Crafts School and Halepas House

Society

TINOS – The Ministry of Culture and Sports is moving forward with the reinforcement of the marble craftsmanship tradition of Tinos, through the expansion and upgrading of the Preparatory and Professional School of Fine Arts in Panormos Tinos, known as the Tinos Marble Crafts School, and the upgrading of the house of Yiannoulis Halepas, incorporating the project into the Recovery Fund, with a budget of €13,512,786 and a completion time until the end of 2025. According to a ministry announcement, the procedures for the upgrading project, both of the school and Halepas’s house, began in July 2021, with the visit of the Minister of Culture and Sports, Lina Mendoni, to Tinos.

The creation of the new facilities of the Preparatory and Professional School of Fine Arts gives a new, modern, and international dynamic to the school and contributes catalytically to the education of young marble sculptors, whom the Ministry of Culture and Sports wants to exploit -even more than today- in projects executed on monuments. At the same time, the restoration of the Halepas house and the visitable museum space, which houses personal objects, sculptures, and designs of the great Tinos sculptor, highlights the authenticity and historicity of the house through the proper display of exhibits and mobile equipment, honoring the work and importance of the great sculptor,” said Ms. Mendoni, among other things.