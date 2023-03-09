x

March 9, 2023

Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports Invests €13.5M in Upgrading Tinos Marble Crafts School and Halepas House

March 9, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The Marble Crafts School, Tinos
The Marble Crafts School workshop. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

TINOS – The Ministry of Culture and Sports is moving forward with the reinforcement of the marble craftsmanship tradition of Tinos, through the expansion and upgrading of the Preparatory and Professional School of Fine Arts in Panormos Tinos, known as the Tinos Marble Crafts School, and the upgrading of the house of Yiannoulis Halepas, incorporating the project into the Recovery Fund, with a budget of €13,512,786 and a completion time until the end of 2025. According to a ministry announcement, the procedures for the upgrading project, both of the school and Halepas’s house, began in July 2021, with the visit of the Minister of Culture and Sports, Lina Mendoni, to Tinos.

The creation of the new facilities of the Preparatory and Professional School of Fine Arts gives a new, modern, and international dynamic to the school and contributes catalytically to the education of young marble sculptors, whom the Ministry of Culture and Sports wants to exploit -even more than today- in projects executed on monuments. At the same time, the restoration of the Halepas house and the visitable museum space, which houses personal objects, sculptures, and designs of the great Tinos sculptor, highlights the authenticity and historicity of the house through the proper display of exhibits and mobile equipment, honoring the work and importance of the great sculptor,” said Ms. Mendoni, among other things.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports has announced a project which includes:

  • Upgrading and modernizing the Preparatory and Professional School of Fine Arts in Panormos Tinos. The Directorate of Studies and Execution of Museum Works and Cultural Buildings of the Ministry of Culture and Sports is responsible for implementing the project, which aims to construct an expansion of the building facilities, modernize the existing buildings, and reshape the environment of the school. The new building complex will include workshops for processing large marble volumes, a cutting hall, a foundry, a carpentry workshop, a casting workshop, storage areas, sculpture and architectural design studios, administrative offices, a library, and sanitation facilities.
  • Restoring, maintaining, and setting up Yiannoulis Halepas’s house in Tinos as a museum space. The Directorate of Modern Monuments and Technical Works of Attica, Eastern Sterea Ellada, and the Cyclades of the Ministry of Culture and Sports is responsible for implementing the project.
  • To provide tools, equipment, and materials necessary for the operation of the Preparatory and Professional School of Fine Arts in Panormos Tinos.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

