March 14, 2023

Greek Ministers Defended Unsafe Railways to Keep Selling Tickets

March 14, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Amid revelations that successive Greek governments failed to implement railways safety measures before a head-on collision killed 57 were reports that the failures were known and overlooked to not deter people from using trains.

A few days before the disaster, then Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis insisted the railway system was safe and said it was a “shame” that rivals of the ruling New Democracy government raised the question in Parliament.

He went to the scene of the catastrophe and quit almost immediately but Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is keeping him on the party’s list of candidates for upcoming elections even though an investigation is underway, which could keep Karamanlis’ name in more stories.

Compounding the embarrassment for Mitsotakis, even pro-government media outlets are criticizing his administration for not having put safety measures in place although he said previous governments should take some of the blame.

Then, outspoken Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis drew more attention even during mourning when he defended Karamanlis on a TV appearance and said revealing safety lapses would have discouraged travelers from buying tickets.

That was pointed out in a critical piece on the site Social Europe which highlighted a series of blunders that led to the disaster, including rail workers unions warning only a few weeks earlier a tragedy was coming.

https://www.socialeurope.eu/disaster-in-greece-when-politics-goes-off-the-rails

A stationmaster admitted an error in having a passenger train with 350 people on the same track with an oncoming cargo train on the route from Athens to Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki, where many of the victims were students heading back to universities there.

The government set up a three-member panel to probe the reasons for the crash but one had to step down immediately in a conflict of interest because had been chief of the railways and had cut staff during his tenure, one of the reasons rail workers said was to blame for the collision.

There were protests in the capital and Thessaloniki that saw clashes with riot police and the government has said that safety measures would be in place over the next eight months to make rail travel allegedly safe.

