ATHENS – Commenting on the clashes between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb football fans in Athens and the murder of a 29-year-old AEK fan, Minister of State Makis Voridis on Thursday said the Hellenic Police had underestimated the danger and failed to take adequate measures to prevent the violence.

“The police made the mistaken assessment that it was not a major issue,” he said, adding that the calls for the resignation of Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Economou from the opposition parties were “excessive” as he had only been minister for 10 days.

According to Voridis, what must be examined now is whether there was a “systemic failure” in the way the police operate.