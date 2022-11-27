Greek Minister Of Culture Lina Mendoni Will Visit Paideia Center in Connecticut

Greece

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni addresses an event for the return of fragments of the sculptures from the National Archaeological Museum of Greece to the Acropolis Museum, on Monday, January 3 2022. Photo: Giorgos Kontarinis/ Eurokinissi

The Minister of Culture of Greece, Lina Mendoni, will visit the Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ at the University of Connecticut, on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 November.

‘Paideia’ includes a chapel dedicated to the honor and memory of the Three Hierarchs, Greek Orthodox saints who were are considered the patrons of Greek Letters, a Library, an open-air theater in honor of Alexander the Great in the form of an ancient Greek amphitheater, and the Sparta Museum.

The founder and president of the Center, Elias Tomazos, told The National Herald that, “it is a great and special pleasure and honor that our Center will be visited for the first time by the Minister of Culture of our homeland Greece, Mrs. Lina Mendoni, to see the complex and the work being done.”

Tomazos stressed that, “our Sparta Museum has already been completed, several interesting exhibits have been placed within it and what we will ask the Minister is for Greece to contribute to its enrichment, with exhibitions that she will send us on loan of course and any other material that she thinks would help in the promotion of Greek Culture in the academic world, but also in Connecticut and the United States in general.”

He added that “we are grateful to Mrs. Mendoni, who accepted our invitation and is making this visit,” adding that, “she will be accompanied by the Ambassador of Greece to Washington, Mrs. Alexandra Papadopoulou, the Consul General in New York, Mr. Konstantinos Konstantinou, Consul Dimitris Papageorgiou, her special assistant at the Ministry of Culture, Mrs. Anna Panagiotarea, the Press Director, Mr. Panagiotis Panagiotopoulos, and her associate Dr. Elisavet Bargue.”

On the evening of November 29, Paideia will host a dinner honoring Mendoni, who will be named a Major Benefactor of Paideia’s programs in the United States and Greece.

On Wednesday, the Minister will visit various departments of the University of Connecticut and will meet with state and local officials and representatives of the Connecticut community.