Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni Visits Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ at UCONN

November 29, 2022
By Theodore Kalmoukos
Μενδωνη 1
Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni visited Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ on November 29. Photo: The National Herald/Theodore Kalmoukos.

STORRS, CT – Greece’s Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni visited the Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ on November 29 escorted by its founder Ilias Tomazos. The Minister made a special visit to the Center, which features an amphitheater in the Classical Greek style, a chapel which is dedicated to the Three Hierarchs, and the ‘Sparta’ Museum.
It is the first time that a Greek Minister has visited the Center since it was established by The Hellenic Society Paideia at the University of Connecticut – the famed UCONN. Located in Storrs, CT, it is more than two hours from New York City and almost as far from Boston.
The Hellenic Society ‘Paideia’ was first started in 1974 by a group of students, children who dared and had a vision for the future of Hellenism in America. They were people who dreamed about securing the future of Hellenic Education, Language, Culture, History, and of emphasizing the relevance of Hellenism to the Orthodox Faith.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

