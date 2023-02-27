Greek Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis Meets With Michael Dukakis in Massachusetts

General News

BROOKLINE, MA. – Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Greece’s Minister of Digital Governance, visited former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis in Brookline yesterday. The two discussed Greece’s remarkable financial recovery following a ten-year recession and the nation’s role in stabilizing the region amid the geopolitical, economic, and technological challenges that all countries are currently facing.

Pierrakakis was delighted to meet the 1988 Democratic Presidential Nominee and praised Dukakis’ decisive spirit, which he said serves as an inspiration to all those working towards a Greece that continues to make progress. In recent years, Greece has made significant strides, including strong economic growth and job creation, and a reduction in unemployment rates.