x

February 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

General News

Greek Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis Meets With Michael Dukakis in Massachusetts

February 27, 2023
By TNH Staff
Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Michael Dukakis in Brookline, Massachusetts 2023
Greece's Minister of Digital Governance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, with former Massachusetts Governor and 1988 Democratic Presidential Nominee, Michael Dukakis in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo: twitter.com/Pierrakakis)

BROOKLINE, MA. – Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Greece’s Minister of Digital Governance, visited former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis in Brookline yesterday. The two discussed Greece’s remarkable financial recovery following a ten-year recession and the nation’s role in stabilizing the region amid the geopolitical, economic, and technological challenges that all countries are currently facing.

Greece’s Minister of Digital Governance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, with former Massachusetts Governor and 1988 Democratic Presidential Nominee, Michael Dukakis in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo: twitter.com/Pierrakakis)

Pierrakakis was delighted to meet the 1988 Democratic Presidential Nominee and praised Dukakis’ decisive spirit, which he said serves as an inspiration to all those working towards a Greece that continues to make progress. In recent years, Greece has made significant strides, including strong economic growth and job creation, and a reduction in unemployment rates.

 

RELATED

Church
Austin’s Greek Orthodox Faithful Rally to Help Earthquake Survivors in Need

AUSTIN, TX. - Austin's Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church hosted a fundraiser on Sunday, February 26th, to assist families affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria according to CBS Austin.

General News
Ouzo Talk Podcast Features Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis
General News
St. Isidoros Community’s First Sunday Services after Fire (Video)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.