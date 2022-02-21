Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum in Vienna

Politics

Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi speaks during a media conference with EU commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

ATHENS – Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi is visiting Vienna on Monday to participate in the Ministerial Conference of the EU-Western Balkans Joint Coordination Platform, set up following an initiative by Austria. The main purpose of the Conference is to strengthen the possibility of returning third-country nationals to their countries of origin and to develop cooperation in this field between the countries on the Western Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean routes.

The conference will be chaired by Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and is expected to be attended by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is currently chairing the EU Council.

During his visit to Vienna, Mitarachi will be received for talks by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.