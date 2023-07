Politics

FILE - Greek army patrol at the Greek-Turkish border in the village of Kastanies, Evros region on Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – Deputy Interior Minister for Macedonia & Thrace Stathis Konstantinidis on Sunday represented the Greek government at the inauguration of the upgraded Turkish border gate at the Kastanies-Pazarkule area, it was reported on Tuesday.

He expressed the hope that the renovation and upgrade of the Greek gate at Kastanies would be forthcoming, the minister noted.

While at the inauguration, Konstantinidis met with Türkiye’s new Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

In brief statements, he also expressed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ thanks for the Turkish government’s contribution in dealing with Greece’s ongoing wildfires.