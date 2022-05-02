x

May 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Greek Military Will Hunt Down Arsonists if Wildfires Reoccur

May 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Smoke fills the sky as a member of the emergency services blocks a road near Kineta, west of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Residents were fleeing their homes Monday as a swift-moving fire blazed through a mountainous pine forest west of Athens and churned out smoke that turned the sky orange over the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Smoke fills the sky as a member of the emergency services blocks a road near Kineta, west of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Part of plans to deal with wildfires if they break out again this summer – after the devastation wrought in 2021 in Greece – is to use the military to patrol areas where they often occur to chase down arsonists.

Greece frequently is beset with summer wildfires and until the New Democracy government passed a decree there was no prohibition on building on burned land which then saw development.

The government admitted shortcomings in the response to last year’s fires and is trying to ready if they happen again with plans also including more aerial surveillance and greater use of firefighting planes, said Kathimerini.

Greek soldiers will be on patrol in high-risk areas including the largest prefecture of Attica around the capital and the island of Evia, the country’s second-largest, nearly half of which was consumed by flames in 2021.

RELATED

Politics
Greek PM Receives King and Queen of the Belgians on Monday

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his spouse Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki on Monday received the Belgian royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

Society
Greek Workers Use May Day to Strike, Protest Energy Costs
Economy
Greece Wants EU Consensus on How to Pay for Russian Energy

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Zelenskyy to ERT: The War Will End When Ukraine Wins (Video)

ATHENS —The war in Ukraine is a threat to peace in Eastern Europe and the entire world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview with the Greek state broadcaster ERT, in which he stressed that "the war will end when Ukraine wins".

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings