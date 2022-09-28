x

September 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Politics

Greek, Mexican Culture Mins Talk about Illegal Trafficking of Cultural Goods

September 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FdudoDYXwAAOUtp
Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni meets with Mexico's Minister of Culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, in Mexico. (Photo via Twitter)

NEW MEXICO – A working meeting was held between Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni and Mexico’s Minister of Culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, in Mexico.

The two ministers discussed the issue of illegal trafficking of cultural goods. According to an announcement by the culture ministry on Wednesday, the two countries face common problems that concern not only their material but also their intangible cultural heritage.

Mexico’s culture minister congratulated Mendoni on the agreement for the return from the USA of 161 Cycladic antiquities to Greece, pointing out the difficulty of supporting documentation required by the judicial procedures.

According to the Greek ministry, there is already cooperation in the field of illegal trafficking of cultural goods between the two states. Alejandra Frausto Guerrero responding, in 2020, to a related request by Mendoni, had sent a supporting letter in favour of Greece to the US Court for the repatriation to Greece of a bronze hipparius dated to the 8th century BC.

RELATED

Society
Greek Police Arrest 32 in Raid on Gangs in Student Hall of Residence

ATHENS - The Hellenic Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 32 suspected members of three separate gangs involved in armed robberies and drug dealing in various areas of Attica, during an operation on a student hall of residence in the Zografou campus on Tuesday.

Politics
Tsipras Calls on PM to Apologise for Policy on ICU
Economy
Ready to Work Intensively with the Greek Diaspora, Smyrlis Says

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings