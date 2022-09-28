Greek, Mexican Culture Mins Talk about Illegal Trafficking of Cultural Goods

Politics

NEW MEXICO – A working meeting was held between Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni and Mexico’s Minister of Culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, in Mexico.

The two ministers discussed the issue of illegal trafficking of cultural goods. According to an announcement by the culture ministry on Wednesday, the two countries face common problems that concern not only their material but also their intangible cultural heritage.

Mexico’s culture minister congratulated Mendoni on the agreement for the return from the USA of 161 Cycladic antiquities to Greece, pointing out the difficulty of supporting documentation required by the judicial procedures.

According to the Greek ministry, there is already cooperation in the field of illegal trafficking of cultural goods between the two states. Alejandra Frausto Guerrero responding, in 2020, to a related request by Mendoni, had sent a supporting letter in favour of Greece to the US Court for the repatriation to Greece of a bronze hipparius dated to the 8th century BC.