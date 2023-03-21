‘Greek Melbourne’ Honors Greek Revolutionary Heroes

General News

Students of the school of Aghios Kosmas Aitolos of Victoria parade with pride for Greece. PHOTO ARCHDIOCESE OF AUSTRALIA

MELBOURNE – The Greek community of the Australian state of Victoria, led by its student youth, has honored the heroes of the Greek Independence Struggle. The anniversary celebrations in Melbourne began with a ‘Trisagion’ for the fighters and heroes of 1821, at the Shrine of Remembrance, led by Archbishop Makarios of Australia.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews, the Leader of the Opposition in the Victoria State Parliament, John Pesutto, and the Greek expatriate Federal MP Maria Vamvakinou, representing the Australian Federal Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

Also present were the Consul General of Greece in Australia, Emmanuel Kakavelakis, and the Chairman of the Victorian Intercommunal Committee, Antonios Tsoordalakis.

The anniversary events included a parade of schools and expatriate clubs at the Lakeside Stadium in the suburb of Albert Park, Melbourne.

At the Archdiocesan Church of St. Eustatius, the solemn Doxology on the March 25 anniversary of the Greek revolution was celebrated, presided over by Archbishop Makarios, surrounded by the Kyriakos, Bishop of Sozopolis, and Eumenios, Bishop of Kerasounda in the presence of a large congregation.

In his speech, the Archbishop referred to the decisive role played by the Orthodox faith in the uprising of the Greeks and their victorious struggle for the acquisition of the much sought-after Freedom. He also recalled the spiritual exhortation of the Greek revolutionary hero Theodore Kolokotronis to the new generation, which was summarized: “You must guard your faith and strengthen it, because when we attacked the [Turkish forces] we said first ‘for Faith’ and then ‘for the Fatherland’.”