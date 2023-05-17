x

May 17, 2023

Greek Maritime Golf Event Returns for Its 9th Year, Sept. 7-10, at Costa Navarino

May 17, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek Maritime Golf Event, Costa Navarino, Golf
The Greek Maritime Golf Event with stunning views of the Ionian Sea and the historic Bay of Navarino takes place September 7-10 at Costa Navarino. Photo: Greek Maritime Golf Event / Angelos Zymaras

ATHENS – The Greek Maritime Golf Event, the best golf event in Greece and Cyprus as distinguished at the 2023 Sports Marketing Awards, will be held for the 9th year, September 7-10, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

The top golf tournament, which is exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the Greek maritime industry, will unite top executives who will form teams of four people. Golfers will have the opportunity to compete on the two signature 18-hole courses The Dunes Course and The Bay Course, in a unique landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino and the picturesque port of Pylos.

The competition

Participants will compete at the team level on Friday, September 8, in a shotgun scramble at The Bay Course. Accordingly, on Saturday, September 9, they will take part in a shotgun scramble at The Dunes Course.

The event’s teaser video is available online: https://bit.ly/3Ojc3se.

Awards

Participating teams will claim the significant prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings, while special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin categories.

The Greek Maritime Golf Event with stunning views of the Ionian Sea and the historic Bay of Navarino takes place September 7-10 at Costa Navarino. Photo: Greek Maritime Golf Event / Angelos Zymaras

IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Mainline Shipping Company and Onego Shipping Company are the Gold Sponsors.

DNV, Arrow Hellas and Marine Tours are the Silver Sponsors.

Miele is the Official Sponsor.

Jotun Hellas, Standard Club, Poseidonia Restaurant and Grey Goose are the Official Supporters.

Messinian Spa is the event’s Official Beauty Partner.

Minoa Water is the event’s Official Water.

Karalis Beach Hotel is the event’s Partner.

The Margi, Tsikeli Boutique Hotel Meteora, Iliada Sunset Suites, Marmari Bay Hotel are the Auction Partners.

Boo Productions is the Audio Visual Partner.

Greek Maritime Golf Event, is organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer Thanos Karantzias. The Sports Marketing Agency of the Year of ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production.

More information about the event’s schedule and the tournament’s additional activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hashtags: #greekmaritimegolfevent #costavarino

More information on the Greek Maritime Golf Event is available online: www.greekmaritimegolf.gr and via email: [email protected].

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

