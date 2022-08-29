Greek Maritime Golf Event 2022

SPORTS

ATHENS – The countdown has begun for the top golf tournament in Greece, the Greek Maritime Golf Event, which will gather more than 100 leading

executives from the maritime industry for the 8th year, on September 8 to 11, 2022, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

The event promotes golf activity on a yearly basis, giving the opportunity to

distinguished executives of the Greek maritime industry to get acquainted with the values and benefits of the popular Olympic sport, to admire the beauties of Messinia, to compete in an idyllic landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino, and the picturesque port of Pylos, while also contributing to a good cause – the philanthropic work of HOPEgenesis .

This year’s golfing action includes a two-day shotgun scramble for participants, with the first day of competition taking place on September 9 at The Hills Course and the second on September 10 at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course.

In addition, non-golfers will attend a golf clinic on September 10 and participate in the putting competition that will be held at The Dunes Course.

On September 9, the event will greet participants at the Welcome Cocktail by Marine Tours.

On September 10, awards will be given to the top three teams in the overall standings, whereas special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Closest to the Pin’ categories. The awards night will be presented by the EuroLeague legend Joe Arlauckas, who will also compete in the tournament.

Greek Maritime Golf Event will support the non-for-profit company HOPEgenesis through its actions. On September 10, during this year’s award ceremony, participants will have the opportunity to contribute with their desired amount by taking part in raffles for significant lottery prizes. The total amount collected will be given to the Non-Profit Company HOPEgenesis.

For more information about HOPEgenesis: www.hopegenesis.org

Greek Maritime Golf Event is attended by some of the most significant maritime companies from Greece and Cyprus, as well as various other important companies that support the event.