x

August 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

SPORTS

Greek Maritime Golf Event 2022

August 29, 2022
By The National Herald
1_Greek Maritime Golf Event_by Mike Tsolis
Golfing action at the Greek Maritime Golf Event. Photo by Mike Tsolis

ATHENS – The countdown has begun for the top golf tournament in Greece, the Greek Maritime Golf Event, which will gather more than 100 leading

executives from the maritime industry for the 8th year, on September 8 to 11, 2022, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

The event promotes golf activity on a yearly basis, giving the opportunity to

distinguished executives of the Greek maritime industry to get acquainted with the values and benefits of the popular Olympic sport, to admire the beauties of Messinia, to compete in an idyllic landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino, and the picturesque port of Pylos, while also contributing to a good cause – the philanthropic work of HOPEgenesis .

This year’s golfing action includes a two-day shotgun scramble for participants, with the first day of competition taking place on September 9 at The Hills Course and the second on September 10 at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course.

Golfing action at The Dunes Course from last year’s Greek Maritime Golf Event. Photo by Charis Akriviadis

In addition, non-golfers will attend a golf clinic on September 10 and participate in the putting competition that will be held at The Dunes Course.

On September 9, the event will greet participants at the Welcome Cocktail by Marine Tours.

On September 10, awards will be given to the top three teams in the overall standings, whereas special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Closest to the Pin’ categories. The awards night will be presented by the EuroLeague legend Joe Arlauckas, who will also compete in the tournament.

Greek Maritime Golf Event will support the non-for-profit company HOPEgenesis through its actions. On September 10, during this year’s award ceremony, participants will have the opportunity to contribute with their desired amount by taking part in raffles for significant lottery prizes. The total amount collected will be given to the Non-Profit Company HOPEgenesis.

For more information about HOPEgenesis: www.hopegenesis.org

Greek Maritime Golf Event is attended by some of the most significant maritime companies from Greece and Cyprus, as well as various other important companies that support the event.

RELATED

SPORTS
Maria Sakkari Responds to Fan Marriage Proposal

Maria Sakkari, the third-ranked player in the WTA rankings, received a marriage proposal from the audience during the exhibition doubles match she and Stefanos Tsitsipas played against Matteo Berrettini and Katarina Zavatska.

SPORTS
Greece’s Ntrismpioti Wins Second Gold at Race Walking
Greece
Stefanidi Gets Silver in Munich

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fuel Leaks Force NASA to Scrub Launch of New Moon Rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings