Greek Man Kills Wife and Small Child, Commits Suicide

Society

KAVALA – In another shocking incident of lethal violence targeting women by persons in their domestic environment in Greece, a 56-year-old man in the village Lekani in Kavala on Friday shot and killed his 30-year-old wife and their young toddler with a hunting rifle before committing suicide.

According to sources, the man and his wife were estranged and had recently come into conflict over the custody of their roughly one-year-old baby. According to the same sources, the man was a livestock breeder and his wife was of German descent.