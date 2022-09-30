x

September 30, 2022

Greek Man Kills Wife and Small Child, Commits Suicide

September 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

KAVALA – In another shocking incident of lethal violence targeting women by persons in their domestic environment in Greece, a 56-year-old man in the village Lekani in Kavala on Friday shot and killed his 30-year-old wife and their young toddler with a hunting rifle before committing suicide.

According to sources, the man and his wife were estranged and had recently come into conflict over the custody of their roughly one-year-old baby. According to the same sources, the man was a livestock breeder and his wife was of German descent.

