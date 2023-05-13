x

Greek Left’s Quandary: Questioning Conscription, Lacking Defense Plan

May 12, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
pol-Istories-SM-Christos-3-683x1024
Christos Papadopoulos raised the Greek flag on the Acropolis when he was a member of the Evzones – the Presidential Guard of the Hellenic Republic. (Photo: Courtesy of Christos Papadopoulos)

Greece’s progressive political factions are expressing doubts about the nation’s mandatory military service. However, they have not yet formulated a viable alternative, leaving the country’s defense strategy shrouded in uncertainty. This concern is further magnified in light of Greece’s dwindling population and historical regional tensions.

During a recent political party leader debate, Yanis Varoufakis, leader of Mera 25, reiterated his party’s stance on the abolishment of mandatory military service. The party argues that conscription is not only an inefficient allocation of resources, but it also fails to equip the younger generation for the complexities of the 21st century.

Yet, Mera 25 has not proposed a practical alternative to conscription, leaving unanswered the crucial question of how Greece would protect its borders without a system of mandatory military service.

This absence of a cogent defense strategy presents a significant hurdle for Greece. With a diminishing population, the country has fewer young people available for military service. In addition, Greece’s historical disputes with neighboring countries, including Turkey and Bulgaria, underline the need for a formidable defense mechanism.

Without a robust military, Greece’s vulnerability to potential threats could increase significantly, posing a serious risk to the nation’s security.

The responsibility now falls on Greece’s progressive parties, particularly Mera 25, to devise a comprehensive plan for national defense. Abolishing conscription without proposing a viable alternative is not a solution. For its security against potential threats, Greece needs a resilient and efficient military infrastructure.

