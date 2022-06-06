x

June 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

Greek Labour Minister in Paris for OECD Meeting

June 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Dimopoulos)
Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – Labour and Social Affairs Μinister Kostis Hatzidakis is traveling to Paris οn Monday, in order to participate in the OECD’s Ministerial Meeting on Employment and Labour. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in the French capital.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, Hatzidakis will speak at the plenary session of the meeting on the subject “Transition from the Covid-19 crisis to a better labour market for all.” Then, he will participate in a separate meeting on the topic, entitled: “Paving the way to the new workplace: Utilising the digital transformation.”

RELATED

Society
Greece: Fire Breaks Out in Loutsa

ATHENS - A fire broke out earlier on Monday in low-growing vegetation in Artemida, Spata.

Politics
Kikilias Stresses the Dynamic Growth of the Cruise Sector
Politics
Turkish Military Drone Flies over Greek Islet of Kinaros

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Firefighters Bring Blaze on Athens’ Coast Under Control (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS – Worried about another summer of wildfires, Greece's fire brigade officials were tested with a fire that broke out in the suburb of Ano Voula near the southern coast and a popular beach area, but said they got it contained.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings