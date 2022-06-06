Greek Labour Minister in Paris for OECD Meeting

Politics

ATHENS – Labour and Social Affairs Μinister Kostis Hatzidakis is traveling to Paris οn Monday, in order to participate in the OECD’s Ministerial Meeting on Employment and Labour. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in the French capital.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, Hatzidakis will speak at the plenary session of the meeting on the subject “Transition from the Covid-19 crisis to a better labour market for all.” Then, he will participate in a separate meeting on the topic, entitled: “Paving the way to the new workplace: Utilising the digital transformation.”