Greek ‘Kefi’ Thrives in the Heart of Canada

Moose JawSaskatchewan is an important agricultural center in Canada, but tourism has economic significance, and in that context, the town’s leadership values its Greek community, which likewise supports the area’s tourism endeavors.

“Tickets are selling fast for Greek Night presented by the Downtown Moose Jaw Association and Tourism Moose Jaw,” according to discovermoosejaw.com, which adds that, “the fundraiser is back for a second year on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.”

“We’re raising funds. Everything stays in Moose Jaw for the Downtown Moose Jaw Association and Tourism Moose Jaw,” said John Iatridis, co-chair of the Greek Night Fundraiser.

“Attendees with once again be treated to Greek music performed by Arkadia – the Greek Band,” the article noted, adding that, “Wonderland, a Regina cover band will also be on hand to keep the party hopping throughout the evening.”

“I don’t know how many Greek parties you’ve been to – but I’m a little biased – but they’re a lot of fun,” Iatrides said.

Cocktails will be served at 5:30 PMand a gourmet dinner at 6:30 PM.

“We’re going to be having Greek-style chicken, some roast potatoes, a nice vegetable [dish] made from eggplant [and] zucchini, and some olive appetizers,” added Iatridis.

The article curiously adds that, “it wouldn’t be a Greek party without the smashing of plates” prompting the question: “How many Diaspora Hellenes have actually witnessed that legendary activity.” Iatrides says, however, “it’s tradition in Greece that when you have celebrations, it’s a superstition that there would be evil spirits around too, that might want to ruin [the celebration] and the plate breaking is supposed to keep [spirits] away, and it’s also supposed to be good luck.”

Discovermoosejaw.comreports that, “last year $14,000 was raised at Greek Night which in turn supported Tourism Moose Jaw and the Downtown Moose Jaw Association’s efforts to continue to beautify the community and enhance Moose Jaw as a tourism destination.”

Jacki L’Heureux-Mason co-chair of the Greek Night Fundraiser, said, “there’s going to be silent auctions, live auctions, and a very exciting 50/50… and then, of course, the major draw! Everybody who buys a ticket [to Greek Night], it’s also their entrance to the draw to win the $5000 [travel] certificate sponsored by Marlin Travel,” added Jacki L’Heureux-Mason.

Tickets for Greek cost $125 for an individual ticket or $900 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at the Tourism Moose Jaw office – 450 Diefenbaker Drive – or on the Tourism Moose Jaw website.

(Material from discovermoosejaw.com was used in this article)