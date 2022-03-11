Greek Journalists Rip Russia’s Embassy Pushing TV Propaganda

Society

FILE- The emblem of Russia is seen through the barbed wire on the building of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

ATHENS – The Russian Embassy’s urging of reporters to watch a TV report about their country’s invasion of Ukraine – which it called a “military operation” – was condemned by the Athens Journalists Union (ESIEA.)

“Greek journalists do not need pointers on how to do their jobs through the selective use of excerpts from diplomatic missions or others,” ESIEA said in a statement, although the content of the show wasn’t explained.

That was a response to a social media post in which the Russian Embassy suggested Greek journalists watch a 15-minute report by a local TV station not named, which it uploaded, on developments in Ukraine, “if you are looking for anything other than false propaganda.”

The Russian Embassy had also issued a statement last week calling on “the very top officials, politicians and statesmen” to tone down their anti-Russian rhetoric but that drew immediate fire from Greek politicians telling the Russians to back off.

Tensions remain high between the two traditionally-close countries after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis supported European Union sanctions on Russia for the invasion, stopping short of cutting off Russian oil and gas and top banks.