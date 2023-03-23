x

March 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Greek Journalists Covering Turkey’s Earthquake Cameras Destroyed

March 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Turkey Syria Earthquake
FILE - Rubbles from destroyed buildings are scattered following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ATHENS – While Turkey praised Greece for sending aid and recovery teams during a deadly earthquake that brought a temporary pause in provocations, three Greek journalists there to cover the tragedy said their cameras and mobile equipment were destroyed by Diyanet, the religious authority.

Photojournalists, Kyriakos Finas and Konstantinos Zilos, and reporter Viktoras Antonopoulos said a Turkish lawyer will file a suit for them over the destruction and interference, said Balkan Insight (BIRN.)

https://balkaninsight.com/2023/03/22/greek-journalists-to-file-lawsuit-against-turkish-religious-organization-for-destroying-their-cameras/

They are freelancers who went to Turkey to report on the tragedy that killed more than 50,000 people and had received official journalistic accreditation from the Turkish state which is trying to stifle independent media.

They said they went to a mass grave in the Narlica district in Turkey’s Hatay province that was devastated by the quakes, guided by Turkish soldiers, who said they should follow a car where two Turks and a German journalist were riding, headed to an area where they could freely take photos.

Zilos had reached the field where victims of the earthquake had been buried when his colleagues called and informed him they could not enter the area. Then, two men in blue vests who were allegedly workers for the Diyanet, asked Zilos to follow them, the report said.

“They took me to an office. There I tried to explain that I didn’t take any pictures, just one with my cell phone. I showed them my camera and my cell phone. After a while, they brought their Turkish colleagues, and Kyriakos and Victoras, who were waiting in the car. The Turkish colleagues informed us that they would confiscate our equipment for three months. They took the cameras from Kyriakos and me, Victoras’s cell phone, and from the Turkish colleagues, a drone,” Zilos told BIRN.

“The fact that we are from Greece played no role in their decision to destroy our stuff. It wasn’t even commented on where we were from. Besides, they also broke the drone of our Turkish colleagues,” Antonopolous told BIRN.

Their lawyer, Veysel Ok, Co-chair of the Media and Law Studies Association, MLSA, said that Diyanet workers attacked the journalists as Turkish security forces watched the incident without intervening.

“This incident is a result of the Turkish government’s approach to journalists during the quake disaster. Many journalists were attacked, detained and expelled from the area because they only wanted to do their jobs,” Ok said.

They were allowed to leave and called the Greek embassy which told them the next day that their equipment was still in the same place but when they went there to get it they said it had been destroyed.

where the incident had occurred. But when the journalists travelled 120 km After the incident, the Turkish embassy in Athens contacted the Greek journalists, telling them Turkey’s state Anadolu News Agency, AA, would give them new equipment but Zilos told BIRN they still have not received anything.

“It’s not just about compensation; They can’t silence us! If we allow this, more incidents will continue to happen against press freedom. We will not solve the problem but we have to pursue it,” Zilos said.

Ok said they will ask Turkish courts to ensure that, “Diyanet workers are identified and journalists’ material and immaterial damages should be compensated. Journalism is a public service and disrupting a public service is a crime.”

RELATED

Economy
Bloomberg: Once Left for Dead, Eurozone Exit, Greece’s Economy Alive, Kicking

ATHENS - At time during an economic and austerity crisis on the verge of being booted from countries using the euro, Greece is rebounding again, thanks to bailouts and the COVID-19 pandemic finally receding.

Society
Brutus’ Looted Ancient Caesar’s Death Coin Returned to Greece
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Attending European Council in Brussels

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.