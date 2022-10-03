x

October 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Greek Islet Facility Readies for First Arrival of Russian LNG

October 3, 2022
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΚΟΥ ΖΕΥΓΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΕΛΓΙΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΡΕΒΥΘΟΥΣΑ (POOL PHOTO/ΤΣΟΜΩΚΟΣ Α.Ε./EUROKINISSI)
FILE - The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) installation in Revithoussa. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Greece is anxious that Russia may slow the flow or pull the plug on energy supplies in retaliation for European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, but Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is coming.

Greece’s gas transmission system operator’s LNG import facility on the islet of Revithoussa, in the Gulf of Megara west of Athens, is preparing to get its first cargo from Russia’s Gazprom’s new facility in the Leningrad region.

The site LNG Prime, citing shipping data, said the The 170,000-cubic meter (6,003,493 cubic foot) LNG carrier Pskov, owned by Sovcomflot, set sail on Sept. 13 from the Portovyy, which serves as a floating storage unit for Gazprom’s LNG export project located near Russia’s Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk.

Pskov was previously heading towards Egypt’s Suez Canal but is AIS data provided by Vessels Value shows that the vessel was on Oct. 3 located in the Aegean Sea in Greece and expected to arrive at Revithoussa.

The data shows that Greece-based industrial conglomerate Mytilineos had bought the cargo, the energy news site said.

LNG is an alternate source to Russia gas and oil that provides up to 40-45 percent of the needs of the EU and Greece, the supplies exempted from the sanctions over the war with Ukraine.

Imports via DESFA’s LNG import terminal located on Revithoussa have jumped markedly, mostly due to higher American volumes, accounting for 44 percent of total natural gas imports, up from 31 percent last year.

The EU hasn’t imposed sanctions on LNG supplies from Russia and European terminals are regularly receiving LNG shipments from Russia despite condemnation of the invasion.

RELATED

Politics
Greece Closely Monitoring Alleged Plans for Turkish-Libyan Agreement on Energy

ATHENS - The matter of an alleged plan to draw up an agreement between Turkey and Libya on the exploitation of Libyan energy sources by Turkey is being closely followed, Greek diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Society
Greece: Unruly Passenger Forced Landing, Had Fake ID
Politics
Energy Watchdog Unveils Emergency Plan to Address Crisis

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Sounds of Cyprus Performed Live in Times Square (Video)

NEW YORK – Talented artists Elena Chris, Peter Douskalis, and Alex Tasopoulos performed a concert of Cypriot music for New Yorkers and tourists in the center of the Big Apple, Times Square.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings