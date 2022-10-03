Greek Islet Facility Readies for First Arrival of Russian LNG

Politics

ATHENS – Greece is anxious that Russia may slow the flow or pull the plug on energy supplies in retaliation for European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, but Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is coming.

Greece’s gas transmission system operator’s LNG import facility on the islet of Revithoussa, in the Gulf of Megara west of Athens, is preparing to get its first cargo from Russia’s Gazprom’s new facility in the Leningrad region.

The site LNG Prime, citing shipping data, said the The 170,000-cubic meter (6,003,493 cubic foot) LNG carrier Pskov, owned by Sovcomflot, set sail on Sept. 13 from the Portovyy, which serves as a floating storage unit for Gazprom’s LNG export project located near Russia’s Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk.

Pskov was previously heading towards Egypt’s Suez Canal but is AIS data provided by Vessels Value shows that the vessel was on Oct. 3 located in the Aegean Sea in Greece and expected to arrive at Revithoussa.

The data shows that Greece-based industrial conglomerate Mytilineos had bought the cargo, the energy news site said.

LNG is an alternate source to Russia gas and oil that provides up to 40-45 percent of the needs of the EU and Greece, the supplies exempted from the sanctions over the war with Ukraine.

Imports via DESFA’s LNG import terminal located on Revithoussa have jumped markedly, mostly due to higher American volumes, accounting for 44 percent of total natural gas imports, up from 31 percent last year.

The EU hasn’t imposed sanctions on LNG supplies from Russia and European terminals are regularly receiving LNG shipments from Russia despite condemnation of the invasion.