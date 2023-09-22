x

September 22, 2023

Greek Island’s SABO Company’s Robotic Technology Seeing Worldwide Use

September 22, 2023
By The National Herald
EVIA – The Greek company SABO that’s on the country’s second-largest island of Evia is making a name for itself around the world as a pioneer in factory construction and providing integrated industrial solutions.

Founded in 1984 by Dimitris Koiliaris and one of the first in Greece to have used robotic technology, SABO has installed more than 600 robots, having completed more than 800 projects in 55 countries around the world.

It belongs to a diversified group and is expected to grow its turnover in 2023 by 22 percent to 53 million euros ($56.62 million) and its operating profits by 42 percent to 3 million euros ($3.21 million) this year.

Its reputation has garnered attention around the world for its expertise in the construction of integrated production lines for ceramic industries, material handling and packaging, turnkey electrical solutions, and industrial automation.

