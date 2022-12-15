x

December 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

General News

Greek Island Retreat with Yia Mas & Lulu Soni in July

December 15, 2022
Amorgos Retreat Yia Mas
A dreamy Greek getaway on the Cycladic island of Amorgos awaits participants in the retreat offered by Yia Mas and Lulu Soni scheduled for July 3-10, 2023. (Photo: Yia Mas)

NEW YORK – A dreamy Greek getaway on the Cycladic island of Amorgos awaits participants in the retreat offered by Yia Mas and Lulu Soni scheduled for July 3-10, 2023. The retreat will combine yoga, meditation, dance, and other wellness practices with a taste of authentic Greek culture. Among the activities, hike to a famous monastery overlooking the sea, swim, lounge by the pool, explore white-washed villages, and of course – eat delicious fresh Greek food.

Amorgos is a gem in the Aegean – unspoiled by the level of tourism on many nearby Greek islands, it retains old-school Greek hospitality. The nature and views are striking, the water is pristine and oh-so blue, and, in general, it has a very sweet energy that keeps people coming back year after year. This retreat is intended to give you what you need – we hope it leaves you feeling more joyful, inspired, and rejuvenated.

The hosts and teachers for the week, Kristina Headrick (Yia Mas) and Lulu Soni are excited to host you in Greece.

Take $200 off your retreat with the code EARLYBIRD at registration – but only through December 31.

More information is available online: https://www.yia-mas.com/retreats.

RELATED

General News
AHI Panel in Athens Spotlights Geopolitical Importance of Alexandroupolis

ATHENS – The American Hellenic Institute, in cooperation with the AHI-Athens Chapter presented on December 8 a panel discussion titled ‘A New Focal Point for U.

Community
Dr. Stamatios Lerakis Honored in Constantinople
United States
Christmas Celebration at the Greek Embassy in Washington DC

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis: We Are Close to Being Able to Impose a Cap on the Price of Natural Gas (Video)

BRUSSELS - We are close to being able to impose a cap on the price of natural gas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, among other things, upon his arrival at the European leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday.

NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve's move Wednesday to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to a range of 4.

NEW YORK – A dreamy Greek getaway on the Cycladic island of Amorgos awaits participants in the retreat offered by Yia Mas and Lulu Soni scheduled for July 3-10, 2023.

ATHENS – At the same time collection agencies are hounding debtors to pay back bad loans – even if they can't afford it – Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Greek banks to do more to help their indebted customers.

ATHENS - Greek Member of Parliament Eva Kaili won't know until Dec.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.