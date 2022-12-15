Greek Island Retreat with Yia Mas & Lulu Soni in July

General News

A dreamy Greek getaway on the Cycladic island of Amorgos awaits participants in the retreat offered by Yia Mas and Lulu Soni scheduled for July 3-10, 2023. (Photo: Yia Mas)

NEW YORK – A dreamy Greek getaway on the Cycladic island of Amorgos awaits participants in the retreat offered by Yia Mas and Lulu Soni scheduled for July 3-10, 2023. The retreat will combine yoga, meditation, dance, and other wellness practices with a taste of authentic Greek culture. Among the activities, hike to a famous monastery overlooking the sea, swim, lounge by the pool, explore white-washed villages, and of course – eat delicious fresh Greek food.

Amorgos is a gem in the Aegean – unspoiled by the level of tourism on many nearby Greek islands, it retains old-school Greek hospitality. The nature and views are striking, the water is pristine and oh-so blue, and, in general, it has a very sweet energy that keeps people coming back year after year. This retreat is intended to give you what you need – we hope it leaves you feeling more joyful, inspired, and rejuvenated.

The hosts and teachers for the week, Kristina Headrick (Yia Mas) and Lulu Soni are excited to host you in Greece.

Take $200 off your retreat with the code EARLYBIRD at registration – but only through December 31.

More information is available online: https://www.yia-mas.com/retreats.