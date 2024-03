Politics

FILE - Interior Minister Niki Kerameus at the working meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Interior Minister Niki Kerameus is visiting the USA and Canada in order to inform the Greeks who live abroad about the possibility of exercising their right to vote in the upcoming European elections, through the postal vote.

The minister’s programme includes visits to cities with a dynamic presence of Greek expatriates, namely Boston, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Montreal and Toronto.

In addition to participating in informative events, Kerameus will have contacts with ambassadors and consuls.

She will also participate in the celebrations that will be held for the national anniversary of March 25 in Montreal, Canada and will represent our country in the corresponding events that will be held in Boston and Los Angeles.