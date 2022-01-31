Greek-Inspired Dishes for Breakfast or Brunch

While breakfast might be considered the most important meal of the day, in Greece it is traditionally not a very elaborate repast. Coffee is the top priority and it might be accompanied by bread with butter and honey or marmalade, koulouri- Greek sesame bread rings, or a pastry like bougatsa. Various cheeses, cheese pies, fruits, and yogurt with honey are also common for breakfast, depending on the region of Greece. Try the following recipes with Greek ingredients for breakfast or brunch.
Greek Baked Omelette
4 tablespoons Greek Extra virgin olive oil
2 leeks, thoroughly cleaned and chopped
1 pound winter squash, diced
Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
8 eggs
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1/4 cup freshly grated kefalotyri or kefalograviera
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the leeks and cook, stirring constantly until tender about 5 minutes. Add the squash and continue cooking and stirring until tender about 10-12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the dill and mint and stir to combine. Remove from heat and set aside.
Place the remaining olive oil in a 2-quart baking dish or in a 9-inch cast iron pan and brush to coat the sides of the pan and place in the preheated oven. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt and pepper to taste, yogurt and kefalotyri or kefalograviera. Add the cooked squash mixture and stir to combine.
Remove the heated baking dish or cast iron pan from the oven and pour in the egg mixture. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until puffed and lightly golden. Cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
Greek Yogurt Waffles
2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
1 1/3 cups milk
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons Greek honey
2 eggs
For topping:
Greek honey
Walnuts (optional)
Heat the waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s directions. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon, if using. In a separate bowl whisk together the milk, yogurt, oil, honey, and eggs. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir to combine, careful not to overmix. Once the waffle iron is heated, brush with oil or melted butter. Following the waffle iron’s directions, cook the waffles until golden brown. If using a standard waffle iron, pour about a half cup of the batter into the center and spread to about half an inch from the edge and close. The waffle will be done in about 5 minutes, depending on the waffle iron. Serve warm, topped with a drizzle of Greek honey and walnuts, if preferred.
PLYMOUTH, MI – Karl’s Cabin, 6005 Gotfredson Road in Plymouth, is owned by the Greek-American Poulos family and serves up “homey” favorites, including BBQ ribs, maple-glazed salmon, and even Greek saganaki, in the “cozy, log cabin-style restaurant,” Click on Detroit reported on January 28.
BOSTON – Professor Constantine Arvanitopoulos, who holds the Constantine G Karamanlis Chair in Hellenic and European Studies at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and former minister of Education spoke to The National Herald about the crises in Ukraine and the Aegean.
BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios made a pastoral visit to the St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church community in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and celebrated the Divine Liturgy assisted by the presiding priest of the parish Fr.
