November 28, 2021

Food

Greek-Inspired Chicken Recipes for Lunch or Dinner

November 28, 2021
By Emilce Lozano
travis-yewell-UaQCpG0frpI-unsplash
Chicken salad. Photo by Travis Yewell, via Unsplash

While the traditional Greek diet relies mostly on plant proteins, there are several recipes for chicken that can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner and are relatively easy to prepare, even for a weeknight meal. The classic chicken and potatoes is just one of many options and the recipe below offers the beloved Greek flavors using chicken thighs for speedier roasting and a vegetarian version by simply substituting cauliflower for the chicken. The chicken salad recipe is also updated to include Greek yogurt which is a healthier, but still creamy, substitute for mayonnaise.

 

Roasted Chicken Thighs or Cauliflower with Potatoes

Cauliflower. Photo by Louis Hansel, via Unsplash

4 medium-large Yukon Gold potatoes, washed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (13.5-ounce) can whole artichoke hearts, drained and halved

2 pounds chicken thighs, or 1 large head cauliflower (about 2 pounds), cut in quarters

2 large lemons, zested and juiced, plus additional lemon, if preferred

5 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons Greek dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/3 cup Kalamata olives, halved

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley leaves, for garnish (optional)

 

Preheat to 425 degrees F. Place the potatoes, artichoke hearts, the chicken or cauliflower in a baking pan. Drizzle with the lemon juice, lemon zest, olive oil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Mix to coat completely. Roast for 45 minutes to 1 hour in the preheated oven. Stir the potatoes and artichoke hearts about halfway through baking to cook evenly and rotate the pan, and continue roasting until the chicken is cooked, an instant-read thermometer should read 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, or until the cauliflower is fork-tender. Remove the pan from the oven and add the olives, and additional lemon juice, if preferred. Use a spatula or wooden spoon to help deglaze the pan, top with chopped fresh parsley, if using, and serve immediately.

 

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad

Roasted chicken. Photo by Nathan Dumlao, via Unsplash

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons Greek honey

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 pounds cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

2 cups seedless red grapes, halved

3 medium celery stalks, diced

2 large green onions, or 3 small green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup sliced or slivered almonds, toasted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Toasted whole-grain bread for sandwiches or lettuce leaves for wraps

 

In a large bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, honey, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken, grapes, celery, green onions, and almonds and stir to coat evenly. Taste and adjust salt and pepper seasoning, if needed. At this point, the chicken salad can be covered tightly and refrigerated for 2 hours or up to overnight. When ready to serve, stir in the fresh dill. Serve on toasted whole-grain bread for sandwiches and/or with a green salad or with crackers as a dip. Any leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

