x

April 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Economy

Greek Inspectors Raid 10 Companies, Telecoms Checking for Bid Rigging

April 7, 2024
By The National Herald
COMPETITION-COMMISION
Competition Commission (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Officials from the Hellenic Competition Commission raided 10 companies, including Greece’s three telecommunications firms and related service providers during a probe into whether bids were being rigged.

It’s checking for violations of European Union regulations that “prohibit anti competitive agreements and decisions of associations of undertakings that prevent, restrict or distort competition, unilateral practices that constitute invitation to collude or future price announcements to competitors and the abuse of a dominant position,” in those sectors

The bids for services were put out by the ministries of Justice, Education, Environment, Digital Governance and others involved in digital upgrading projects funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, said Kathimerini.

The report said the agency’s team went after five companies providing IT services and software, including Byte, Uni Systems, Cosmos Business Systems and telecom companies Cosmote, Vodafone and Nova.

They were inspected for the provision of equipment and not telecommunications services as well as two consulting companies. Inspectors collected a large volume of files to be examined, it was said without providing details.

Digital transition is a key part of the EU fund that gave Greece 1.28 billion euros ($1.39 billion) for digital transformation projects which the New Democracy government has accelerated, Greece ranked 25th among 27 member states.

There is also a budget of 522 million euros ($565.78 million) for projects related to connectivity for citizens, businesses and the state, providing lucrative contracts for bidders but it wasn’t said if the companies collaborated or if tenders were rigged.

RELATED

Society
Pandemic Lockdowns Pushed Greeks to Online Shopping, Arms of Fraud

ATHENS - The temporary closing of businesses when the COVID-19 pandemic dropped a shroud and brought lockdowns forced Greeks and those living in the country to use online shopping for most goods, but also brought a proliferation of fraud by e-businesses.

Society
Man Held for Killing Ex-Girlfriend Outside Police Stations Tries to Kill Himself
Politics
15th ND Congress-Weber to Mitsotakis: You Always Stood Up to Erdogan to Protect Europe’s Borders

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

April Nor’easter With Heavy, Wet Snow Pounds Northeast, Knocks Out Power to Hundreds of Thousands

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power at one point.

ATHENS - The temporary closing of businesses when the COVID-19 pandemic dropped a shroud and brought lockdowns forced Greeks and those living in the country to use online shopping for most goods, but also brought a proliferation of fraud by e-businesses.

Perhaps Greece’s greatest composer (Manos Hatzidakis fans would say not), Mikis Theodorakis is most remembered for the dance tune Zorba the Greek, which evokes images of Anthony Quinn teaching Alan Bates the syrtaki on a Cretan beach at the end of the film, giving millions of tourists an image of Greece.

THRU APRIL 7 NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

NEW YORK – With postal voting for the upcoming European Union Parliament elections now available for eligible Greek voters wherever they happen to live, exercising the right to vote is easier than ever.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.