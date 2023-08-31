x

August 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Economy

Greek Inflation Seen Falling to 3.4% in August, Eurostat Says

August 31, 2023
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – The eurozone’s annual inflation rate is expected to remain stable to 5.3% in August compared with the previous month, Eurostat said in its flash estimate.

Looking at the main components of inflation in the eurozone, food, alcohol and tobacco are expected to have the highest annual rate in August (9.8% compared to 10.8% in July), followed by services (5,5% compared to 5.6% in July ), non-energy industrial goods (4.8% compared to 5.0% in July) and energy (-3.3% compared to -6.1% in July).

In Greece, annual inflation is expected to ease slightly to 3.4% in August from 3.5% in July.

In August, the highest level of inflation in the eurozone was recorded by Slovakia (9.6%), Croatia (8.5%), Austria (7.6%) and Lithuania and Germany (6.4%).

The lowest inflation in the eurozone is recorded by Spain and Belgium (2.4%), Cyprus (3%) followed by Greece, Finland and the Netherlands (3.4%).

RELATED

Society
Given Nine Months to Live, Moving to Ikaria Brought 30 More Years

ATHENS - At age 66, after moving from the United States to the Greek island of Ikaria, when told he had terminal cancer and nine months to live, Stamatis Moraitis did die in 2013, but didn’t know if he was 98 or 102.

Politics
Mitsotakis Tells Parliament Jail for Arsonists, Negligent Fire Starters
Society
UNICEF Urges Fast Assistance for Children Affected by Greece’s Wildfires

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.