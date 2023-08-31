Greek Inflation Seen Falling to 3.4% in August, Eurostat Says

Economy

ATHENS – The eurozone’s annual inflation rate is expected to remain stable to 5.3% in August compared with the previous month, Eurostat said in its flash estimate.

Looking at the main components of inflation in the eurozone, food, alcohol and tobacco are expected to have the highest annual rate in August (9.8% compared to 10.8% in July), followed by services (5,5% compared to 5.6% in July ), non-energy industrial goods (4.8% compared to 5.0% in July) and energy (-3.3% compared to -6.1% in July).

In Greece, annual inflation is expected to ease slightly to 3.4% in August from 3.5% in July.

In August, the highest level of inflation in the eurozone was recorded by Slovakia (9.6%), Croatia (8.5%), Austria (7.6%) and Lithuania and Germany (6.4%).

The lowest inflation in the eurozone is recorded by Spain and Belgium (2.4%), Cyprus (3%) followed by Greece, Finland and the Netherlands (3.4%).