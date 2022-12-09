x

Greek Inflation Rate Slowed to 8.5% in November

December 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A customer shops at an Athens supermarket. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE - A customer shops at an Athens supermarket. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greek annual inflation rate slowed to 8.5% in November from 9.1% in the previous month, despite the fact that price increases continued in the month in all the range of goods and services except from telephone services.

More specifically, price increases were recorded in bread/cereals (18.7%), meat (16.7%), fish (1.9%), dairy/eggs (25.3%), oils/fat (20.4%), fruit (3.7%), vegetables (12.6%), sugar/chocolate/sweets (8.6%), other food (12.9%), coffee/tea (11.9%), mineral water/beverage (8.9%), alcohol (7.1%), clothing/footwear (10.9%), house rent (2.6%), natural gas (27.8%), heating oil (11.6%), solid fuel (23.2%), furniture (6.7%), home appliances (4.5%), new cars (13.3%), used cars (19.4%), fuel/lubricants (17.6%), taxi transport (32.9%), air transport (42.3%), ship transport (26.7%), cinemas/theater (14.3%), hotels (14.6%) and personal care (10.2%).

The inflation rate was 4.8% in November 2021. The consumer price index was unchanged on a monthly basis in November. Greece’s harmonized inflation rate was 8.8% in November, from 4.0% in November 2021. On a monthly comparison, the harmonized rate fell 0.3% in November from October 2022.

