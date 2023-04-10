x

Greek Inflation Eases to 4.6% in March, ELSTAT Says

April 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – The rate of increase in inflation slowed further to 4.6% in March this year, from 6.1% in February and compared to an increase of 8.9% in March 2022, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority on Monday.

The 4.6% increase of the Overall CPI in March 2023, compared with the corresponding index in March 2022 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:

An increase of:

• 14.3% in the group Food and non-alcoholic beverages due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: bread and cereals, meat, fish, milk-cheese and eggs, oils and fats, fruit, vegetables, sugar-chocolates-sweets-ice creams, food n.e.c., coffee-cocoa-tea, mineral water-refreshments-fruit juices.

• 3.7% in the group Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of alcoholic beverages (not served).

• 14.4% in the group Clothing and footwear, due to the increase in the prices of clothing and footwear.

• 11.0% in the group Household equipment, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: furniture and furnishings, household appliances and repair, glassware-tableware and utensils of domestic use, non-durable household articles, domestic services.

• 5.6% in the group Health, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: pharmaceutical products, medical products, medicaldental and paramedical services, hospital care.

• 1.9% in the group Transport, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: new motor cars, second hand motor cars, motor cycles, spare parts and accessories for motor cars, maintenance and repair of motor cars-motor cycles, passenger transport by taxi, tickets for passenger transport by air, tickets for passenger transport by sea. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fuels and lubricants.

• 2.9% in the group Recreation and culture, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: small recreational items-flowers-pets, cinemas-theatres, stationary and drawing materials, package holidays.

• 2.2% in the group Education, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: fees of primary education, fees of secondary education.

• 7.5% in the group Hotel-Cafés-Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: restaurants-confectioneries-cafesbuffets, hotels-motels-inns.

• 6.2% in the group Miscellaneous goods and services, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, other appliances and articles for personal care, private insurance connected with health.

