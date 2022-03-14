Greek Industrial Import Price Index Up 31.8% in January

Economy

ATHENS – The Greek import price index in the industrial sector jumped 31.8% in January compared with the same month last year, after a 4.8% decline recorded in the same months in 2021/2020, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Monday.

More specifically, the new increase in the so-called imported inflation was attributed to a 47.3% jump in the import price index from countries outside Eurozone and a 6.9% increase in the import price index from Eurozone countries.

The industrial import price index rose 9.7% in January from December 2021.