Greek Independence Holiday at Archangel Michael Campbell of Campbell, OH

Members of the clubs in the courtyard of the church of Archangel Michael, after the end of the parade. Photo: Courtesy of Archangel Michael Church

CAMPBELL, OH – With enthusiasm, excitement, and a patriotic spirit, the community of Archangel Michael in Campbell, OH, celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, March 30th.

The events began with a parade, with the participation of the entire church council, as well as associations from Kalymnos, Symi, Crete, Chios, students from the Greek school, and local government officials. A wreath laying followed, alopg with speeches at the church, and there was also a school celebration in the community hall.

The spiritual leader of the community, Rev. Steve Denas, spoke to The National Herald about the holiday and the parish:

“The parade on Greek Independence Day is an exceptional event that our community has been honoring for many years now. Our church opened its doors in November 1955 with Rev. George T. Papadopoulos, of blessed memory, and I believe that the organization of this parade began shortly after that. Rev. Papadopoulos continued his ministry here for 42 years until his retirement in 1997. He was certain that he promoted and kept alive our Greek Orthodox faith, heritage, history, and culture.

“I came to the Archangel Michael parish in 2004 and I am the third priest here in 20 years. During my ministry here, the parade did not take place until March 24, 2013, and since then, we have enjoyed doing it every year. Even our beloved Metropolitan Savas participated in the parade on March 22, 2015, after celebrating the Sunday Divine Liturgy. This year, for the first time, the city changed the flags on Twelfth Street from American to Greek in honor of Saturday’s parade.

“We especially want our young people to understand the significance of the events that took place in 1821 in Greece as not just a historical memory. They need to understand that the exercise of freedom is exactly how God created us in the beginning. Freedom is not free. And today’s Greeks must fight for this freedom. As we see from history, there are forces that have taken away this freedom, leading to the enslavement of humanity.”

But may God bless the freedom fighters of 1821, as well as today’s, and especially those in the Church who believe that ‘an hour of freedom is better than 40 years of slavery.'”

The organizer of the events, Nicholas Kalouris, emphasized to TNH that “our parade started, as it does every year, from the Kalymnos Association building ‘Prodromos’ and ended in the church courtyard, crossing Twelfth Street. Afterward, there was a wreath laying and speeches by officials, a school celebration with poems and dances in the community hall, and concluded with a fasting meal for the guests. The Hellenism of Campbell keeps traditions alive, and we do our best to honor our glorious past and teach our children the values and ideals of our homeland.”

The director of the Greek school, Maro Vamvakis also spoke to TNH, highlighting the school’s history:

“It was founded in 1938 by teacher Georgios Theodorou-Kaleris, with classes initially held in his home, later in a nearby school building, and since the founding of the church in 1955 until today in our community halls. Throughout these decades, the Greek school of Archangel Michael has been a beacon of knowledge of the Greek language, culture, morals, and customs. It is the pride and joy of the community. Thousands of students have graduated with all the necessary tools for a successful life and career. They have become doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, good Christians, and family members, with principles, values, and love for Greece.”

Vamvakis concluded by saying, “we celebrate and honor all religious and national holidays. We participate in the March 25th parade, and afterward, in the community hall, students recite poems, sing, and dance, The school has 46 students with classes from preschool to 7th grade, teachers Maria Chatzidrosou-Koulias, Irene Zembilas, and Fr. Steve Denas teaching religion to the older grades.”