x

March 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

General News

Greek Independence Day Fundraiser for The Hellenic Initiative thru March 25

March 20, 2024
By The National Herald
Kastra Elion Vodka and THI
Raise a glass to Greek Independence March 18-25 as The Hellenic Initiative (THI) celebrates Greek Independence by partnering with Kástra Elión and highlighting high-end Greek cuisine and cocktails around the United States. Photo: Courtesy of Kástra Elión and The Hellenic Initiative

NEW YORK – Raise a glass to Greek Independence March 18-25 as The Hellenic Initiative (THI) celebrates Greek Independence by partnering with Kástra Elión and highlighting high-end Greek cuisine and cocktails around the United States. With this collaboration, we can all help raise awareness to Greek businesses and raise money for THI’s work supporting the people of Greece.

To participate,

  1. Visit a participating restaurant (list below) from March 18 through March 25th
  2. Purchase a Kástra Elión cocktail
  3. Share the cocktail on social media tagging @the_hellenic_initiative, @KástraElión
  4. Kastra Elion will donate $100 to The Hellenic Initiative supporting the people of Greece.

Celebrate March 25th with a Kástra Elión cocktail and fundraise for THI!

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/loqy7.

Participating Restaurants:

Austin, TX

Yamas Greek Kitchen & Bar

 

Boston

Elia Taverna- Marblehead

Krasi

Zo Greek- Somerville

 

Chicago

Andros Taverna

Athena

Avli – River North

Psistaria Greek Taverna

9 Muses Bar & Grill

 

Dallas

Ziziki’s

Onassis

Greek Isles

 

Las Vegas

Milos Venetian

 

Los Angeles

Avra

Louka

Taverna Tony’s

The Mar Vista

 

Miami

Avra

Milos

 

New York

Avra – Madison

Avra – Rockefeller

Avra – E 48th St

Elaia Estiatorio

Kyma – NY

Kyma – Hudson

Limani Rockefeller

Loi

Meduza Mediterranean

Meraki Tavera

Milos

Milos – Hudson Yards

MP Taverna

Nisi Esiatario

Noema

Paros

 

San Diego

Athens Market Taverna

Meze Greek Fusion

 

San Francisco

Kokkari

RELATED

General News
VBGCQ & Queens Council on the Arts Announces Merger for a Brighter Future 

ASTORIA – On March 18, the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) announced a potential merger where the Queens Council on the Arts (QCA) will become part of the Variety family.

General News
Holy Cross Whitestone Greek School Kite Flying on Clean Monday
Events
Philadelphia Icarians Celebrate 85th Anniversary, Hold Apokriatiko Dance

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

NICOSIA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lament Turkey should have taken over all of Cyprus in unlawful 1974 invasions instead of just seizing the northern third drew fire from the Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union.

NEW YORK – Raise a glass to Greek Independence March 18-25 as The Hellenic Initiative (THI) celebrates Greek Independence by partnering with Kástra Elión and highlighting high-end Greek cuisine and cocktails around the United States.

ATHENS - Greek authorities said an F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Aegean Sea during a training flight Wednesday.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday spoke at an event for the receipt of three new Romeo MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the Hellenic Navy, at the Kotroni Air Base.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.