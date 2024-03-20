Greek Independence Day Fundraiser for The Hellenic Initiative thru March 25

General News

Raise a glass to Greek Independence March 18-25 as The Hellenic Initiative (THI) celebrates Greek Independence by partnering with Kástra Elión and highlighting high-end Greek cuisine and cocktails around the United States. Photo: Courtesy of Kástra Elión and The Hellenic Initiative

NEW YORK – Raise a glass to Greek Independence March 18-25 as The Hellenic Initiative (THI) celebrates Greek Independence by partnering with Kástra Elión and highlighting high-end Greek cuisine and cocktails around the United States. With this collaboration, we can all help raise awareness to Greek businesses and raise money for THI’s work supporting the people of Greece.

To participate,

Visit a participating restaurant (list below) from March 18 through March 25th Purchase a Kástra Elión cocktail Share the cocktail on social media tagging @the_hellenic_initiative, @KástraElión Kastra Elion will donate $100 to The Hellenic Initiative supporting the people of Greece.

Celebrate March 25th with a Kástra Elión cocktail and fundraise for THI!

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/loqy7.

Participating Restaurants:

Austin, TX

Yamas Greek Kitchen & Bar

Boston

Elia Taverna- Marblehead

Krasi

Zo Greek- Somerville

Chicago

Andros Taverna

Athena

Avli – River North

Psistaria Greek Taverna

9 Muses Bar & Grill

Dallas

Ziziki’s

Onassis

Greek Isles

Las Vegas

Milos Venetian

Los Angeles

Avra

Louka

Taverna Tony’s

The Mar Vista

Miami

Avra

Milos

New York

Avra – Madison

Avra – Rockefeller

Avra – E 48th St

Elaia Estiatorio

Kyma – NY

Kyma – Hudson

Limani Rockefeller

Loi

Meduza Mediterranean

Meraki Tavera

Milos

Milos – Hudson Yards

MP Taverna

Nisi Esiatario

Noema

Paros

San Diego

Athens Market Taverna

Meze Greek Fusion

San Francisco

Kokkari