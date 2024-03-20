Greek Independence Day Fundraiser for The Hellenic Initiative thru March 25

NEW YORK – Raise a glass to Greek Independence March 18-25 as The Hellenic Initiative (THI) celebrates Greek Independence by partnering with Kástra Elión and highlighting high-end Greek cuisine and cocktails around the United States. With this collaboration, we can all help raise awareness to Greek businesses and raise money for THI’s work supporting the people of Greece.
To participate,
- Visit a participating restaurant (list below) from March 18 through March 25th
- Purchase a Kástra Elión cocktail
- Share the cocktail on social media tagging @the_hellenic_initiative, @KástraElión
- Kastra Elion will donate $100 to The Hellenic Initiative supporting the people of Greece.
Celebrate March 25th with a Kástra Elión cocktail and fundraise for THI!
More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/loqy7.
Participating Restaurants:
Austin, TX
Yamas Greek Kitchen & Bar
Boston
Elia Taverna- Marblehead
Krasi
Zo Greek- Somerville
Chicago
Andros Taverna
Athena
Avli – River North
Psistaria Greek Taverna
9 Muses Bar & Grill
Dallas
Ziziki’s
Onassis
Greek Isles
Las Vegas
Milos Venetian
Los Angeles
Avra
Louka
Taverna Tony’s
The Mar Vista
Miami
Avra
Milos
New York
Avra – Madison
Avra – Rockefeller
Avra – E 48th St
Elaia Estiatorio
Kyma – NY
Kyma – Hudson
Limani Rockefeller
Loi
Meduza Mediterranean
Meraki Tavera
Milos
Milos – Hudson Yards
MP Taverna
Nisi Esiatario
Noema
Paros
San Diego
Athens Market Taverna
Meze Greek Fusion
San Francisco
Kokkari