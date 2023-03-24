Greek Independence Day Celebrated in Somerville, MA

General News

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios participated in the Greek Independence Day Celebration in Somerville, MA along with Fr. Anthony Tandilyan, presiding priest of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church. The celebration began with the raising of the national flags, a memorial service and wreath laying in memory of George Dilboy, and ceremonies in the Somerville Council Chambers with the participation of Katjana Ballantyne, Mayor of Somerville, Symeon Tegos, Consul General of Greece in Boston, Diane Karavitis, Parish Council President of the Dormition Church, and Vasilios Kafkas, President of the Federation of Hellenic American Societies of New England.