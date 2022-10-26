Greek Households’ Available Income Up 1.7% in Q2

Society

ATHENS – Greek households’ and non-profit insitutions’ available income grew 1.7% in the second quarter of 2022 totaling 32.98 billion euros, from 32.45 billion in the same period last year, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

Final consumption spending grew 20.1% to 37.7 billion euros, while gross savings/gross available income fell to -14.2% from 3.4% in 2021. Private investments (gross fixed capital investments) totaled 3.6 billion euros, while general government net loans fell to 1.6 billion from 3.4 billion in 2021. The external balance of goods and services recorded a deficit of 4.1 billion euros in the second quarter of 2022 from a shortfall of 4.43 billion last year, with imports totaling 30.58 billion and exports amounting to 26.47 billion euros.