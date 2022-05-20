Greek High School Student Faces Rape Charges After Complaints

Society

THESSALONIKI – Complaints filed by two classmates have led to a 17-year-old male high school student being charged with rape after he appeared before an investigating magistrate.

With the consent of a prosecutor the student, who wasn’t named, will be put into the custody of juvenile custodians until his trial, said Kathimerini, the case the latest in a string of rape allegations across the country.

The complainants, who weren’t identified, reported to police they had also received threats from the defendant that he would harm them unless they agreed to meet him.

The paper said that the case file showed that one alleged rape took place in September, 2021 and the other a month later, both outside although the suspect reportedly denied the charges.