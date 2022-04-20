x

April 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Society

Greek High School Principal Faces Charges of Bullying Staff, Students

April 20, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vassilis Ververidis, File)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vassilis Ververidis, File)

ATHENS – The principal of a Greek vocational training high school (EPAL) will be disciplined for physical and verbal abuse after an investigation into complaints brought by the school’s parents and guardians association.

The probe began in February and was said to have included interviews with 30 witnesses – teachers, students and parents – connected to the First Markopoulo-Oropos EPAL, state broadcaster ERT reported.

“She times the children’s bathroom breaks: six minutes for the girls and four for the boys,” the association’s Secretary, Eleni Konstantinidou, told ERT, saying that the principal, whose name was not made public, used abusive language and physical aggression against students and staff.

What she did wasn’t fully clarified but the association’s President Dimitris Eleftheras said the atmosphere was so bad that, “Several teachers have asked to be transferred to other schools and enrollments have dropped quite markedly. She insulted the teachers, calling them stinking worms and bullies.”

According to ERT, the association had also complained about the principal’s behavior in a letter to Education Minister Niki Kerameus in December, 2021 but it wasn’t said if she intervened in way to stop it.

RELATED

Economy
Greece Will Continue State Subsidies for Soaring Electric Bills

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured Greek households and consumers that his New Democracy government would keep up subsidies for staggering electric bills at least through May.

Society
Greece Confirms 7,365 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 64 Deaths
Economy
Greece: IMF Forecasts Lower Primary Deficit in 2022

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Authentic Marathon Swim Best Greek Swimming Event Returns to North Evia July 1-3

ATHENS – The Authentic Marathon Swim is reborn and returns for the 3rd consecutive year July 1-3 at Artemision.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings