Greek High Court Says Students Must Attend Religion Classes

ATHENS – Students in Greece can’t be exempted from religion classes even at the request of their parents and must take part, Greece’s highest administrative court ruled, overturning a previous ministerial order.

The Council of State said that the May 2021 ministerial decision was issued before the Data Protection Authority could examine whether the process of exempting pupils from classes violated their privacy, said Kathimerini.

The court had received a complaint from a group of parents upset with the order and also how pupils dismissed from religion classes wre occupied during those hours, wanting them to learn about a similar or related subject.

The court said that current procedure will stand for now, in which the school administration and a council of parents decide how that time is spent.